Darby Pop Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises #1 NYCC 11 x 17 inch Convention Exclusive Lithograph

Darby Pop Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises #1 NYCC 11 x 17 inch Convention Exclusive Lithograph
Darby Pop Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises #1 NYCC 11 x 17 inch Convention Exclusive Lithograph
Darby Pop Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises #1 NYCC 11 x 17 inch Convention Exclusive Lithograph
Darby Pop Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises #1 NYCC 11 x 17 inch Convention Exclusive Lithograph

$24.00

$21.97


4 in stock


LithoSKU: 180729-74389-1
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Hit Pictures | Art Prints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Book Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Martial Arts
Studio: Darby Pop
Details

In the comic Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises, Bruce Lee never died and hasn’t aged either. However, Bruce has no idea who he is or why so many thugs want a piece of him. This beautiful 11 x 17 inch New York Comic Con Convention Exclusive Lithograph captures the cover art for Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises #1. The lithograph is printed on card stock making it a lasting collectible.

The item is in near mint condition and will be shipped flat.

Specifications

  • Size: 11x17 in


Subject: Bruce Lee

