The Turandot Project DVD

$24.35

$8.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180507-72944-1
UPC: 795975102032
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Documentary | Drama | Foreign Films | Musical
Studio: Zeitgeist Video
Item Release Date: May 28, 2002
Rating: NR
Details

In 1997, Oscar-winning documentarian Allan Miller (THE BOLERO, FROM MAO TO MOZART) embarked on a film project with renowned conductor Zubin Mehta and celebrated Chinese film director Zhang Yimou (RAISE THE RED LANTERN, HOUSE OF THE FLYING DAGGERS) as they joined forces in a production of Puccini’s opera Turandot in Florence. Before the year was out, an extraordinary opportunity arose: to stage Turandot in its original setting in the Forbidden City of Beijing.

The outdoor production was an undertaking on an epic scale–including the expansion of the site with the construction of huge new sets, the creation of breathtaking hand-sewn Ming Dynasty costumes and the adding of hundreds of soldiers and local extras, to lend a lavish authenticity to the staging. A fascinating chronicle of an unprecedented cross-cultural collaboration, THE TURANDOT PROJECT combines the pageantry of this opulent opera production with a spectacular cinematic portrait of the struggles and triumphs of Zubin Mehta and Zhang Yimou to mount their production in this most historic venue of China.

The item is in very good condition with some wear from storage and a few scratches on the plastic case.

Special Features

  • Additional rehearsal footage
  • Director and cast biographies
  • Theatrical trailers

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 84
  • Language: English, Mandarin, Italian
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
  • Audio: Stereo

Cast: Carlo Allemano | Lando Bartolini | Zhang Yimou | Zubin Mehta
Directors: Allan Miller
Project Name: The Turandot Project

