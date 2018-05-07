The Joshua Tree CD

Twitter
$8.99

$3.57


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180507-72950-1
UPC: 075679058126
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Island Records
Original U.S. Release: March 9, 1987
Details

Featured is the U2 rock album The Joshua Tree, originally released in 1987. The Joshua Tree was the fifth studio album by the Irish rock band. It was produced by Daniel Lanois & Brian Eno, and released on March 9th, 1987 on Island Records.

The item is in good shape, with scratches and wear from storage. Please review photos.

Playlists

  • Where the Streets Have No Name
    I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
    With or Without You
    Bullet the Blue Sky
    Running to Stand Still
    Red Hill Mining Town
    In God's Country
    Trip Through Your Wires
    One Tree Hill
    Exit
    Mothers of the Disappeared

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: U2

