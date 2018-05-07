The Joshua Tree CD

CD SKU: 180507-72950-1

UPC: 075679058126

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Island Records

Original U.S. Release: March 9, 1987

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the U2 rock album The Joshua Tree, originally released in 1987. The Joshua Tree was the fifth studio album by the Irish rock band. It was produced by Daniel Lanois & Brian Eno, and released on March 9th, 1987 on Island Records.

The item is in good shape, with scratches and wear from storage. Please review photos.

Playlists

Where the Streets Have No Name

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

With or Without You

Bullet the Blue Sky

Running to Stand Still

Red Hill Mining Town

In God's Country

Trip Through Your Wires

One Tree Hill

Exit

Mothers of the Disappeared

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: U2

Related Items

Categories

CD | Island Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Website Only Listing