Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Doors Black and White 24 x 36 inch Poster

The Doors Black and White 24 x 36 inch Poster
View larger

$10.99

$8.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171111-68333-1
Part No: 52417F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rock band The Doors formed in 1965 in Los Angeles, with lead vocalist Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore. This unique black and white poster features the group in a comical moment behind a glass window.

Specifications

  • Size: 24 x 36 inches


Artists: Jim Morrison | John Densmore | Ray Manzarek | Robby Krieger
Subject: The Doors

Related Items

The Addams Family Original Broadway Cast Recording – Nathan Lane, Bebe Neuwirth
The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 50th Anniversary Collections
Grease Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
Saturday Night Fever 40th Anniversary Director’s Cut
Eddie and the Cruisers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Straight Outta Compton Music From the Motion Picture – Explicit Lyrics
Baby Driver 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
McFarlane Toys Las Vegas Presents Elvis Presley 3 Live 1970 Rock n Roll Action Figure
Russ Meyer’s Beyond the Valley of the Dolls Blu-ray Special Criterion Collection Edition
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover

Categories

Featured | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *