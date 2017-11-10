The Doors Black and White 24 x 36 inch Poster

$10.99
Details
Rock band The Doors formed in 1965 in Los Angeles, with lead vocalist Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore. This unique black and white poster features the group in a comical moment behind a glass window.
Specifications
- Size: 24 x 36 inches
Artists: Jim Morrison | John Densmore | Ray Manzarek | Robby Krieger
Subject: The Doors
