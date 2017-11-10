Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Series 22 In x 34 Inch Large Format Poster

$10.99
$8.99
Part No: 52418F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Teen Films
Studio: Shueisha
Original U.S. Release: September 30, 1996
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This large format poster design is based on the Japanese manga series Yu-Gi-Oh, which centers on gaming and was written & illustrated by Kazuki Takahashi. The manga comic series appeared in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine between 1996 and 2004. Yu-Gi-Oh tells the story of a boy named Yugi Mutou, who solves the ancient Millennium Puzzle, awakening a gambling alter-ego that solves his conflicts with various game techniques.
Specifications
- Size: 22 x 34 inches
Cast: Amy Birnbaum | Dan Green | Eric Stuart | Madeleine Blaustein | Tara Sands | Wayne Grayson
Authors: Kazuki Takahashi
Subject: Yu-Gi-Oh
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Posters - Reprints | Shueisha | Teen Films | The Museum of Fantastic Art