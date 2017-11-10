Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Series 22 In x 34 Inch Large Format Poster

Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Series 22 In x 34 Inch Large Format Poster
View larger

$10.99

$8.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171111-68331-1
Part No: 52418F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Teen Films
Studio: Shueisha
Original U.S. Release: September 30, 1996
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This large format poster design is based on the Japanese manga series Yu-Gi-Oh, which centers on gaming and was written & illustrated by Kazuki Takahashi. The manga comic series appeared in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine between 1996 and 2004. Yu-Gi-Oh tells the story of a boy named Yugi Mutou, who solves the ancient Millennium Puzzle, awakening a gambling alter-ego that solves his conflicts with various game techniques.

Specifications

  • Size: 22 x 34 inches

Cast: Amy Birnbaum | Dan Green | Eric Stuart | Madeleine Blaustein | Tara Sands | Wayne Grayson
Authors: Kazuki Takahashi
Subject: Yu-Gi-Oh

Related Items

DC Direct Kingdom Come Hawkman Collector Action Figure Alex Ross & Mark Waid
The Walking Dead Edition: CLUE The Classic Mystery Game
Van Helsing: Monster Slayer Series 1 Frankenstein’s Monster with Revealing Brain Based on Shuler Hensley
Trendmasters Battlefield Earth Forest Whitaker as Ker with Psychlo Blaster and Dead Rats Action Figure (1999)
Akira Movie Limited Collector’s Steel Case Edition with 32-Page Booklet Funimation
McFarlane Toys Clive Barker’s Tortured Souls 2 The Fallen Feverish Action Figure (2002)
From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry
The Art of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Limited Edition Box with Art Print
Jurassic World Limited Collector’s Edition Blu-ray + Digital + DVD
Ultraman The Complete Series 4-Disc Collection

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Posters - Reprints | Shueisha | Teen Films | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *