Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Series 22 In x 34 Inch Large Format Poster

Poster SKU: 171111-68331-1

Part No: 52418F

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Teen Films

Studio: Shueisha

Original U.S. Release: September 30, 1996

Details

This large format poster design is based on the Japanese manga series Yu-Gi-Oh, which centers on gaming and was written & illustrated by Kazuki Takahashi. The manga comic series appeared in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine between 1996 and 2004. Yu-Gi-Oh tells the story of a boy named Yugi Mutou, who solves the ancient Millennium Puzzle, awakening a gambling alter-ego that solves his conflicts with various game techniques.

Specifications

Size: 22 x 34 inches

Cast: Amy Birnbaum | Dan Green | Eric Stuart | Madeleine Blaustein | Tara Sands | Wayne Grayson

Authors: Kazuki Takahashi

Subject: Yu-Gi-Oh

