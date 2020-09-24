Lot of 5 Original Press Publicity Photos – Fred Astaire, Peter Lawford, June Allyson [PHO874]

pics SKU: 200924-82096-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Peter Lawford items

Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints | Press Ads & Books

Genres: Comedy | Musical

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Lot of 5 Original Press Publicity Photos featuring Fred Astaire, Peter Lawford, June Allyson, the MGM movie Good News and others.

Specifications

Pages: 5



Subject: Fred Astaire | June Allyson | Peter Lawford

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Musical | Photo Prints | Press Ads & Books