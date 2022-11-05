Desert Legion (1953) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Alan Ladd, Richard Conte [F58]

- Cast: Akim Tamiroff | Alan Ladd | Anthony Caruso | Arlene Dahl | Asoka Rubener | George J. Lewis | Leon Askin | Oscar Beregi Sr. | Richard Conte | Sujata Rubener
- Directors: Joseph Pevney
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Adventure
- Studios: Universal Pictures
- Original Release Date: May 8, 1953
- Rating: approved
Desert Legion (1953) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Alan Ladd, Richard Conte.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.