Original MGM Press Publicity Photo of Actor David Niven [PHO892]

$9.99
$8.97
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: David Niven items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints | Press Ads & Books
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Original MGM Press Publicity Photo of Actor David Niven. The image was released sometime during the 1950’s. The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 1
Subject: David Niven
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Comedy | Drama | Photo Prints | Press Ads & Books