Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Original London Cast Soundtrack Recording CD

Recorded Live in the West End!

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced ‘Fronk-en-steen’) inherits a castle in Transylvania leading him to fulfill his grandfather’s legacy by bringing a corpse back to life. With help and hindrance from hunchback henchman Igor, buxom assistant Inga and needy fiance Elizabeth, his experiment yields madcap success and monstrous consequences.

Playlists

Act I

Overture

The Brain

Please Don't Touch Me

Together Again

Roll in the Hay

He Vas My Boyfriend

It Could Work

Hang Him Til He's Dead

The Experiment

He Vas My Boyfriend (Reprise)

Welcome to Transylvania

Transylvania Mania

Act II

He's Loose

Listen to Your Heart

Surprise

Please Send Me Someone

Puttin' on the Ritz

Deep Love

Hang the Doctor

Deep Love (Reprise) and Finale

Finale Together Again

The Bows

Exit Music

