Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Original London Cast Soundtrack Recording CD

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Original London Cast Soundtrack Recording CD
$16.99
$14.90
5 in stock
CD
SKU: 210530-87201-1
UPC: 850001545365
Part No: NFN-1021
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Recorded Live in the West End!

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced ‘Fronk-en-steen’) inherits a castle in Transylvania leading him to fulfill his grandfather’s legacy by bringing a corpse back to life. With help and hindrance from hunchback henchman Igor, buxom assistant Inga and needy fiance Elizabeth, his experiment yields madcap success and monstrous consequences.

Playlists

  • Act I
  • Overture
  • The Brain
  • Please Don't Touch Me
  • Together Again
  • Roll in the Hay
  • He Vas My Boyfriend
  • It Could Work
  • Hang Him Til He's Dead
  • The Experiment
  • He Vas My Boyfriend (Reprise)
  • Welcome to Transylvania
  • Transylvania Mania
  • Act II
  • He's Loose
  • Listen to Your Heart
  • Surprise
  • Please Send Me Someone
  • Puttin' on the Ritz
  • Deep Love
  • Hang the Doctor
  • Deep Love (Reprise) and Finale
  • Finale Together Again
  • The Bows
  • Exit Music

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
