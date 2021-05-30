Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Original London Cast Soundtrack Recording CD

- Cast: Arthur Malet | Cloris Leachman | Danny Goldman | Gene Wilder | Kenneth Mars | Liam Dunn | Madeline Kahn | Marty Feldman | Oscar Beregi Jr. | Peter Boyle | Richard Haydn | Teri Garr
- Directors: Mel Brooks
- Project Name Young Frankenstein
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Comedy | Musical
- Studios: Note for Note
- Original Release Date: December 15, 1974
- Product Release Date: February 16, 2021
- Rating: PG
- More: Frankenstein | Gene Wilder | Mel Brooks | Peter Boyle | Teri Garr
Recorded Live in the West End!
Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced ‘Fronk-en-steen’) inherits a castle in Transylvania leading him to fulfill his grandfather’s legacy by bringing a corpse back to life. With help and hindrance from hunchback henchman Igor, buxom assistant Inga and needy fiance Elizabeth, his experiment yields madcap success and monstrous consequences.
Playlists
- Act I
- Overture
- The Brain
- Please Don't Touch Me
- Together Again
- Roll in the Hay
- He Vas My Boyfriend
- It Could Work
- Hang Him Til He's Dead
- The Experiment
- He Vas My Boyfriend (Reprise)
- Welcome to Transylvania
- Transylvania Mania
- Act II
- He's Loose
- Listen to Your Heart
- Surprise
- Please Send Me Someone
- Puttin' on the Ritz
- Deep Love
- Hang the Doctor
- Deep Love (Reprise) and Finale
- Finale Together Again
- The Bows
- Exit Music
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
