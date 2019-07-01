Either You’re in or You’re in the Way Hardcover 1st Edition (2009)

View larger $24.99 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

When identical twin brothers Logan and Noah Miller’s homeless father died alone in a jail cell, they vowed, come hell or high water, that their film, Touching Home, would be made as a dedication to their love for him. Either You’re in or You’re in the Way is the amazing story of how – without a dime to their name nor a single meaningful contact in Hollywood – they managed to write, produce, direct, and act in a feature film alongside four-time Academy Award nominated actor Ed Harris and fellow nominees Brad Dourif and Robert Forster.

Either You’re in or You’re in the Way is a mordern-day Horatio Alger on steroids – a fast-paced thrill ride of heartbreak and redemption that will both captivate and inspire.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

