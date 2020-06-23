Share Page Support Us
Stanley Donen’s Two for the Road Soundtrack Film Score Composed by Henry Mancini Vinyl Edition (1967)

Stanley Donen’s Two for the Road Soundtrack Film Score Composed by Henry Mancini Vinyl Edition (1967)
View larger

$23.99

$12.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200623-81115-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Genres: Comedy | Drama
Studio: RCA Victor
Original U.S. Release: April 27, 1967
Rating: NR
Details

Stanley Donen’s Two for the Road Soundtrack Film Score Composed by Henry Mancini Vinyl Edition (1967). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Albert Finney | Audrey Hepburn | Eleanor Bron | Jacqueline Bisset | William Daniels
Directors: Stanley Donen
Project Name: Two for the Road
Composers: Henry Mancini

