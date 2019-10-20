Screen Guide Magazine (January 1944) Bob Hope [9285]

View larger $59.99 $49.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 191020-79502-1

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Comedy | Musical

Item Release Date: January 1, 1944

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Screen Guide Magazine (January 1944) Bob Hope.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.



Publication: Screen Guide

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Magazines & Newspapers | Musical