The World of Tim Burton 2-Disc Limited Vinyl Soundtracks Edition

View larger $54.99

$49.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 210506-86953-1

UPC: 3700403517347

Part No: SI2106101

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



The songs are drawn from the cult films that launched Johnny Depp’s career: “Edward Scissorhands”, to his latest masterpiece: “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”.

The collaboration between Tim Burton and Danny Elfman is one of the most successful in Hollywood. This duo has allowed conveying this distinctive imagery created by the former Walt Disney cartoonist, who has become, today, the undisputed master of fantasy and strangeness.

Danny Elfman (also known for the famous Simpsons’ generic/film credits) remains the composer who, better than anyone, has been able to transcribe the universe both dark and fairy of his favorite director. His music draws its inspiration from Edgar Allan Poe’s novel, German expressionism and from the Hammer’s cult movies.

This vinyl offers an hour of music to immerse yourself into Tim Burton’s phantasmagoric universe: from the hypnotic and quirky theme of Willy Wonka (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) to the disturbing atmosphere of Gotham City (Batman). This album pays tribute to both Tim Burton’s cinematographic work and Danny Elfman’s musical genius.

Special Features

Pressed on 2-disc green vinyl

Playlists

Side A

Edward Scissorhands - Main Title (Ice Dance Slow)

Charlie and the Chocolate - Finale

Batman - Theme

Sweeney Todd - Main Theme

Side B

Ed Wood - Main Theme

Sweeney Todd - Johanna

Batman - Walz To The Death

Mars Attacks! - Main Theme

Sweeney Todd - A Little Priest

Batman - Up The Cathedral

Side C

Corpse Bride - Main Theme

Batman - The Jocker's Poem

Sweeney Todd - No Place Like London

Batman - The Final Confrontation

Side D

Sleepy Hollow - End Credits

Pee Wee’s Big Adventure - Breakfast Machine

Sweeney Todd - Not While I’m Around

Beetlejuice - Main Theme

Batman Returns - End Credits

Alice In Wonderland - Alice's Theme

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Related Items