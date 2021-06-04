Flesh And Blood: The Hammer Films Heritage Of Horror Extended DVD Special Edition

View larger $19.99

From the 1950’s when they resurrected characters to today’s chillers, Hammer Film Studios combined horror with erotic tension.

From the 1950s when they pumped Technicolor blood into old monsters like Frankenstein and Dracula, to today’s chillers like Let The Right One In and The Lady In Black, Hammer Films combined ghastly horror with erotic tension. Your hosts and narrators are Count Dracula and Baron Frankenstein – Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing – known to Star Wars fans as Count Douku and Grand Moff Tarkin. This remastered Director’s Cut features stereo sound, new candid interviews, rare clips, photos and home movies. Well over two hours of gothic ghouls, gore and glamour.

Special Features

Narrated by Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing

Remastered Director's Cut featuring stereo sound, new candid interviews, rare clips, photos and home movies

Originally broadcast as a 2 part series on the BBC

More than two hours of gothic ghouls, gore and glamour, this updated version added over 40 minutes to the original run time

Nominated as Best Documentary at the Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards

This is the last project completed by Peter Cushing. The narration was recorded in May of 1994 and he passed in August of the same year

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: All

Runtime: 148 min

Audio: Stereo

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Language: English

