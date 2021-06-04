Flesh And Blood: The Hammer Films Heritage Of Horror Extended DVD Special Edition

- Cast: Andrew Keir | Anthony Hinds | Christopher Lee | Francis Matthews | Freddie Francis | Hazel Court | James Bernard | Joe Dante | Martine Beswick | Michael Carreras | Peter Cushing | Ray Harryhausen | Roy Ward Baker | Val Guest | Veronica Carlson
- Directors: Ted Newsom
- Project Name Flesh and Blood: The Hammer Heritage of Horror
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Formats: DVD
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Documentary | Fantasy | Horror | Vampires
- Studios: British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) | Hammer Films | Smore Entertainment
- Original Release Date: August 6, 1994
- Product Release Date: July 10, 2018
- Rating: NR
- More: Christopher Lee | Hammer Films | Joe Dante | Peter Cushing | Ray Harryhausen
From the 1950’s when they resurrected characters to today’s chillers, Hammer Film Studios combined horror with erotic tension.
From the 1950s when they pumped Technicolor blood into old monsters like Frankenstein and Dracula, to today’s chillers like Let The Right One In and The Lady In Black, Hammer Films combined ghastly horror with erotic tension. Your hosts and narrators are Count Dracula and Baron Frankenstein – Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing – known to Star Wars fans as Count Douku and Grand Moff Tarkin. This remastered Director’s Cut features stereo sound, new candid interviews, rare clips, photos and home movies. Well over two hours of gothic ghouls, gore and glamour.
Special Features
- Narrated by Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing
- Remastered Director's Cut featuring stereo sound, new candid interviews, rare clips, photos and home movies
- Originally broadcast as a 2 part series on the BBC
- More than two hours of gothic ghouls, gore and glamour, this updated version added over 40 minutes to the original run time
- Nominated as Best Documentary at the Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards
- This is the last project completed by Peter Cushing. The narration was recorded in May of 1994 and he passed in August of the same year
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: All
- Runtime: 148 min
- Audio: Stereo
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Language: English
