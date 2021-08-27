The Way Of Darkness: A Tribute to John Carpenter Limited Lavender/Purple Vinyl Edition

- Filmography Assault On Precinct 13 | Christine | Escape from New York | Halloween | The Fog | The Thing
Tribute Album Dedicated to Legendary Filmmaker John Carpenter Featuring Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, Leather Strip, Code Elektro, Tibia, Ketvector, and more in Limited Edition Vinyl
Legendary director and music composer John Carpenter is one the most influential artists of the Horror Soundtrack genre. This musical tribute combines some of Carpenter’s best musical atmospheres with very special guests such as Claudio Simonetti (Goblin), who brings us two interpretations of Halloween & 1997, along with Leather Strip, Motion Kapture, Ketvector, as well as artists of the New Retro Wave scene such as Code Elektro, Tibia, Simulakrum Lab and many others. A must have for any true fan of John Carpenter, horror, and electronic music! Hographic/Lavander Vinyl
- Halloween by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Matthew Ghost Story by: Leæther Strip
- Christine by: Simulakrum Lab
- Night by: Mythical Vigilante
- Laurie's Theme by: kETvECTOR
- Assault On Precinct 13 by: Code Elektro
- The Fog by: Motion Kapture
- Chariots of Pumpkins by: Keith McCoy
- The Thing by: Tibia
- 1997 Escape From New York by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 50 min
