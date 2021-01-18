JSA: Joint Security Area Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.99 $29.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

10 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 210118-84472-1

UPC: 760137446989

Part No: AV334

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Chan Wook-park items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Film Noir

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: September 9, 2000

Item Release Date: January 19, 2021

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Award Winning Thriller from the Director of Oldboy: One People, Two Countries, Every Life on Earth at Stake.

Before Oldboy, before The Handmaiden, visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook helmed this gripping tale of deceit, misunderstanding and the senselessness of war. Gunfire breaks out in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, leaving two North Korean soldiers dead while a wounded South Korean soldier (Lee Byung-hun, The Good, the Bad, the Weird) flees to safety. With the tenuous peace between the two warring nations on a knife-edge, a neutral team of investigators, headed by Swiss Army Major Sophie Jean (Lee Young-ae, Lady Vengeance), is dispatched to question both sides to determine what really happened under cover of darkness out in no-man’s land.

The recipient of multiple accolades, including Best Film at South Korea’s 2001 Grand Bell Awards, JSA – Joint Security Area showcases Park’s iconic style in an embryonic form, and demonstrates that humanity and common purpose can be found in the most unlikely places.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

New audio commentary by writer and critic Simon Ward

Isolated music and effects track

Newly recorded video interview with Asian cinema expert Jasper Sharp

The JSA Story and Making the Film, two archival featurettes on the film’s production

About JSA, a series of archival introductions to the film by members of the cast

Behind the scenes montage

Opening ceremony footage

Two music videos: Letter from a Private and Take the Power Back

Theatrical trailer

TV spot

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Colin Murdoch

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Kieran Fisher

Specifications

Audio: Original lossless Korean DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 stereo soundtracks

Subtitles: English

Language: Korean

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Cast: Lee Byung-Hun | Lee Yeong-ae | Song Kang-ho

Directors: Chan Wook-park

Project Name: Joint Security Area

Related Items

Categories

Action | Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Drama | Film Noir | Movies & TV