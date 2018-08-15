Share Page Support Us
Mission: Impossible – The Television Scores Limited Edition 6-CD Box Set

Mission: Impossible – The Television Scores Limited Edition 6-CD Box Set
Mission: Impossible – The Television Scores Limited Edition 6-CD Box Set
Mission: Impossible – The Television Scores Limited Edition 6-CD Box Set

$120.99

$108.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180815-75381-1
UPC: 826924135921
Part No: LLLCD1359
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Lalo Schifrin | Leonard Nimoy  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Spy Films | Suspense | Television
Studio: La-La Land Records
Original U.S. Release: September 17, 1966
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records and CBS proudly announce the release of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE TELEVISION SCORES, a limited edition 6-CD box set, showcasing the restored and remastered original music scores from the classic 1966-1973 television series MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE, starring Peter Graves, Barbara Bain, Greg Morris and Martin Landau.

Restored and remastered from mono studio elements, this deluxe limited edition release of 1500 Units features some of the best television music ever recorded, much of it never-before-released, from such renowned composers as Lalo Schifrin, (who wrote the iconic theme), Gerald Fried, Jerry Fielding, Don Ellis, Richard Hazard, Robert Drasnin and more! Album producer Jon Burlingame takes you on a thrilling mission through this deluxe compilation and its amazing scores with his comprehensive liner notes – delivered via three informative, photo-packed booklets. The 6-Disc set is housed in an attractive hard-cover slipcase.

This deluxe set was produced for La-La Land Records by Jon Burlingame with music restored by Chris Malone and mastered by Doug Schwartz. Art direction is by Joe Sikoryak.

Special Features

  • Limited edition of 1,500 units
  • Showcasing the restored and remastered original music scores from the classic television series, restored and remastered from original studio elements

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 6

Cast: Al Roberts | Arline Anderson | Barbara Anderson | Barbara Bain | Ervin Richardson | Greg Morris | Jack Donner | Lee Meriwether | Leonard Nimoy | Lesley Ann Warren | Lynda Day George | Martin Landau | Peter Graves | Peter Lupus | Sam Elliott | Sid Haig | Steven Hill | Tom McDonough | Tony Giorgio | Vic Perrin
Project Name: Mission: Impossible TV Series
Composers: Don Ellis | Gerald Fried | Jerry Fielding | Lalo Schifrin | Richard Hazard | Robert Drasnin

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Spy Films | Suspense | Television | Throwback Space

