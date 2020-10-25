Share Page Support Us
The Phantom’s Ultimate Video Guide (1989) [J67]

Softcover Book
UPC: 071009012950
ISBN-10: 0440502128
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction | Zombie Films
Studio: Dell Books
Item Release Date: October 2, 1989


Details

The Phantom’s Ultimate Video Guide (1989) by The Phantom of the Movies. The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 756
  • Size: 8.9 x 6 x 1.7 in


Authors: Joe Kane

