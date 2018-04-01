Strange Invaders Original Insert 14 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1983)

$19.99
$14.87
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Orion Pictures
Original U.S. Release: September 16, 1983
Rating: PG
Details
Featured is an original insert movie poster for the cult sci-fi horror Strange Invaders, directed by Michael Laughlin and starring Paul Le Mat, Nancy Allen and Diana Scarwid.
The poster is in very good condition with a few small bends and creases. The item has a satin finish, is printed on heavyweight card stock paper, and will be shipped rolled.
Specifications
- Size: 14x36 in
Cast: Charles Lane | Diana Scarwid | Fiona Lewis | June Lockhart | Kenneth Tobey | Louise Fletcher | Michael Lerner | Nancy Allen | Paul Le Mat | Wallace Shawn
Directors: Michael Laughlin
Project Name: Strange Invaders
