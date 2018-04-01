Twitter
Strange Invaders Original Insert 14 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1983)

$19.99

$14.87


1 in stock


Poster (Insert) 14 x 36 inchSKU: 180402-71371-1
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Featured is an original insert movie poster for the cult sci-fi horror Strange Invaders, directed by Michael Laughlin and starring Paul Le Mat, Nancy Allen and Diana Scarwid.

The poster is in very good condition with a few small bends and creases. The item has a satin finish, is printed on heavyweight card stock paper, and will be shipped rolled.

Specifications

  • Size: 14x36 in

Cast: Charles Lane | Diana Scarwid | Fiona Lewis | June Lockhart | Kenneth Tobey | Louise Fletcher | Michael Lerner | Nancy Allen | Paul Le Mat | Wallace Shawn
Directors: Michael Laughlin
Project Name: Strange Invaders

