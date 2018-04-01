Forbidden World Original 27 x 40 inch Movie Poster (1982)

Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 40 inch SKU: 180402-71365-1

Weight: 2.02 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: New World Pictures

Original U.S. Release: May 7, 1982

Rating: R

Details

This item is in overall very good shape, with signs of wear and small tears at some of the creases. There are also small bends in the paper at spots. The poster will be shipped folded along the original fold structure.

Specifications

Size: 26.5 x 39.5 in

Cast: Dawn Dunlap | Don Olivera | Jesse Vint | June Chadwick | Linden Chiles | Michael Bowen | Scott Paulin

Directors: Allan Holzman

Project Name: Forbidden World

