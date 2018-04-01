Twitter
Forbidden World Original 27 x 40 inch Movie Poster (1982)

$45.99

$34.97


1 in stock


Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 40 inchSKU: 180402-71365-1
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: New World Pictures
Original U.S. Release: May 7, 1982
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This item is in overall very good shape, with signs of wear and small tears at some of the creases. There are also small bends in the paper at spots. The poster will be shipped folded along the original fold structure.

Specifications

  • Size: 26.5 x 39.5 in

Cast: Dawn Dunlap | Don Olivera | Jesse Vint | June Chadwick | Linden Chiles | Michael Bowen | Scott Paulin
Directors: Allan Holzman
Project Name: Forbidden World

