Set of 3 Sylvester Stallone Publicity Photos from Rocky IV and Rambo [PHO50]

Set of 3 Sylvester Stallone Publicity Photos from Rocky IV and Rambo [PHO50]
View larger
Set of 3 Sylvester Stallone Publicity Photos from Rocky IV and Rambo [PHO50]
Set of 3 Sylvester Stallone Publicity Photos from Rocky IV and Rambo [PHO50]

$21.99

$14.97


1 in stock


photoSKU: 200707-81219-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Sylvester Stallone  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | War
Details

Set of 3 Sylvester Stallone Publicity Photos, including 2 from Rocky IV and 1 from Rambo: First Blood Part II. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 3


Project Name: Rambo: First Blood Part II | Rocky IV
Subject: Sylvester Stallone

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Photo Prints | War

