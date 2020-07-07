Set of 3 Sylvester Stallone Publicity Photos from Rocky IV and Rambo [PHO50]

View larger $21.99 $14.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





photo SKU: 200707-81219-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Sylvester Stallone items

Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | War

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Set of 3 Sylvester Stallone Publicity Photos, including 2 from Rocky IV and 1 from Rambo: First Blood Part II. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Pages: 3



Project Name: Rambo: First Blood Part II | Rocky IV

Subject: Sylvester Stallone

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Photo Prints | War