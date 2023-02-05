The Kid from Texas (1950) Western Set of 3 Press Publicity Photos Martin Garralaga [L55]

- Project Name: The Kid from Texas
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Western
- Studios: Universal
- Original Release Date: March 1, 1950
- Rating: approved
The Kid from Texas (1950) Western Set of 3 Press Publicity Photos Martin Garralaga.
Minor wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
- People / Bands: Albert Dekker | Audie Murphy | Dennis Hoey | Don Haggerty | Frank Wilcox | Gale Storm | Harold Goodwin | John Phillips | Kurt Neumann | Martin Garralaga | Paul Ford | Ray Teal | Robert Barrat | Rosa Turich | Shepperd Strudwick | Tom Trout | Walter Sande | Will Geer | William Talman | Zon Murray
