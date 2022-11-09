Share Page Support Us
View of Chicago Loop Chicago and State Lake Theatres (1967) Photo [210907-156]

View of Chicago Loop Chicago and State Lake Theatres (1967) Photo [210907-156]
View of Chicago Loop Chicago and State Lake Theatres (1967) Photo [210907-156]
A view overlooking the Chicago Loop’s Chicago and State Lake Theatres in 1967. The Chicago Theatre is playing Eight on the Lam starring Bob Hope, Phyllis Diller, Jonathan Winters, Shirley Eaton and Jill St. John. The State Lake Theatre is playing Casino Royale starring Peter Sellers, Ursula Andress, David Niven, Orson Welles, Joanna Pettet, Daliah Lavi, Woody Allen, Deborah Kerr and William Holden.

