Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens First Order Stormtrooper Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #74

$28.99
$24.97
UPC: 849803062323
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Star Wars items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Funko
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Heavy Artillery First Order Stormtrooper Amazon Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #74.
The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 3.5 x 3.5 x 3.8 in
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Funko | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures