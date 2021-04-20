Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra Set of 2 Original Publicity Press Photos MGM Movies Harum Scarum (1965) and Speedway (1968) [G74]

Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra Set of 2 Original Publicity Press Photos MGM Movies Harum Scarum (1965) and Speedway (1968) [G74]
View larger
$35.99
$29.90
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210420-86601-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra Set of 2 Original Publicity Press Photos MGM Movies Harum Scarum (1965) and Speedway (1968).

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 2
  • Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Life Wish by Jill Ireland 1st Edition Hardcover (1987)
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story DVD Edition with Collectible Song Sheet
Tony Curtis: The Autobiography Hardcover (First Edition 1993) [193181]
Elton John Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy Original Vinyl Edition (1975) [E44]
Ceremony 27×40 inch Original Double-Sided Movie Poster (2010) Autographed by Director Max Winkler
Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) Morgan Freeman Cover
Crash Bandicoot Warped PlayStation PS1 with Manual
Baby Driver 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Humble Pie Performance Rockin’ The Fillmore 2LP Vinyl Edition (1971)
Oriental Cinema No. 3 (August 1994) The Jackie Chan Issue [189155]
picSKU: 210420-86601-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.