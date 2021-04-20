Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra Set of 2 Original Publicity Press Photos MGM Movies Harum Scarum (1965) and Speedway (1968) [G74]

- Subject Elvis Presley | Nancy Sinatra
- Filmography Harum Scarum | Speedway
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Lines: Throwback Space
- Genres: Cars | Comedy | Musical | Romance
- Studios: MGM
- More: Elvis Presley | Nancy Sinatra
Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra Set of 2 Original Publicity Press Photos MGM Movies Harum Scarum (1965) and Speedway (1968).
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 2
- Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Elvis Presley | Nancy Sinatra
- Shows / Movies: Harum Scarum | Speedway
- Genres: Cars | Comedy | Musical | Romance
- Studios / Manufacturers: MGM
- Product Types: Originals | Originals