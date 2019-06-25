Share Page Support Us
The Sexy Book of Sexy Sex Hardcover Edition (2010)

The Sexy Book of Sexy Sex Hardcover Edition (2010) [193193]
$14.99

$9.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190625-78267-1
ISBN-13: 978-0811871266
Weight: 3.02 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Mature
Studio: Chronicle Books
Item Release Date: July 28, 2010
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Welcome to a Sexy World of Sexy Sex.

Sex is the most powerful and important thing in the universe, and if you arent instantly good at it you probably never will be and everyone will laugh at you. This is something you should know before even attempting sex.

Fortunately, you hold in your hands the ultimate guide to getting your rocks off, rigorously field tested by the authors. Every sexual technique they have tried. Every erogenous zone they have erogenated. Every STD they have suffered fromsometimes for way too longjust to see what would happen.

But bewarethis sexy knowledge comes with a terrible price: After you have read this book, there is no going back.

Once absorbed, the wisdom contained in The Sexy Book of Sexy Sex cannot be unlearnt. You may easily spend the rest of your life orgasming your brains out, and neglecting your friendships, your career, and every other aspect of your life that doesnt involve constant genital stimulation. To call you a mindless sex zombie would be putting it gently. But you will be completely satisfied . . . as will your legions of sexual partners.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Authors: Kristen Schaal | Rich Blomquist

