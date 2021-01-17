$4.99
$3.99
VHSSKU: 210117-84399-1
UPC: 786936465839
ISBN-10: 0788801805
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: VHS
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Family
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Original U.S. Release: April 7, 1995
Rating: G
Details
Walt Disney Pictures’ A Goofy Movie VHS Edition.
Special Features
- Digitally Mastered
- Hi-Fi Stereo Sound
Specifications
- Runtime: 78 min
Cast: Bill Farmer | Jason Marsden | Jim Cummings
Directors: Kevin Lima
Project Name: A Goofy Movie
