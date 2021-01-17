View larger $4.99 $3.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





VHS SKU: 210117-84399-1

UPC: 786936465839

ISBN-10: 0788801805

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: VHS

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Family

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures

Original U.S. Release: April 7, 1995

Rating: G

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Walt Disney Pictures’ A Goofy Movie VHS Edition.

Special Features

Digitally Mastered

Hi-Fi Stereo Sound

Specifications

Runtime: 78 min

Cast: Bill Farmer | Jason Marsden | Jim Cummings

Directors: Kevin Lima

Project Name: A Goofy Movie

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Family | Movies & TV | VHS | Walt Disney Pictures