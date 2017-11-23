The Iron Giant 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98
$8.98
Part No: 51517F ST5384
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Vin Diesel items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: August 6, 1999
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Brad Bird’s The Iron Giant centers on a young boy who befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Christopher McDonald | Cloris Leachman | Eli Marienthal | Harry Connick Jr. | Jack Angel | James Gammon | Jennifer Aniston | John Mahoney | M. Emmet Walsh | Vin Diesel
Directors: Brad Bird
Project Name: The Iron Giant
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Warner Bros.