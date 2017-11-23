Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Iron Giant 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

The Iron Giant 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
View larger

$13.98

$8.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171123-67006-1
Part No: 51517F ST5384
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Vin Diesel  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: August 6, 1999
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Brad Bird’s The Iron Giant centers on a young boy who befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Christopher McDonald | Cloris Leachman | Eli Marienthal | Harry Connick Jr. | Jack Angel | James Gammon | Jennifer Aniston | John Mahoney | M. Emmet Walsh | Vin Diesel
Directors: Brad Bird
Project Name: The Iron Giant

Related Items

Bruce Lee Yellow Tracksuit Stripe Pose Short Sleeve Apparel
Stake Land 2-Disc Special Edition DVD Set (2011) including 7 Prequel Short Films
Bruce Lee Double Nunchucks Stance Tank Top Shirts
From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry
Bruce Lee Side Strike Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
100 Manga Artists – Taschen Amano Masanao & Julius Wiedemann
The Fly Original Soundtrack Album Limited Edition Lenticular 3D Cover
McFarlane Toys Twisted Land of Oz Series Two (2) The Tin Woodman (2003)
Machete – Jessica Alba as Sartana 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
Bruce Lee Self Help Portrait Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirt Designs

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *