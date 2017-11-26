Jaws 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98
$10.98
Part No: 38757F 3098
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Roy Scheider | Steven Spielberg items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Suspense | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1975
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Steven Spielberg’s cult classic shark terror movie Jaws centers on a giant great white shark that arrives on the shores of a New England beach resort, wreaking havoc with bloody attacks on swimmers. A local sheriff (Roy Scheider) teams up with a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and an old seafarer (Robert Shaw) to hunt the monster down.
This iconic movie poster was originally painted by artist Roger Kastel.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Carl Gottlieb | Chris Rebello | Jay Mello | Jeffrey Kramer | Jonathan Filley | Lorraine Gary | Murray Hamilton | Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Roy Scheider | Susan Backlinie | Ted Grossman
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: Jaws
Authors: Peter Benchley
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Universal