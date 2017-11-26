Jaws 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $13.98 $10.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1975

Rating: PG

Steven Spielberg’s cult classic shark terror movie Jaws centers on a giant great white shark that arrives on the shores of a New England beach resort, wreaking havoc with bloody attacks on swimmers. A local sheriff (Roy Scheider) teams up with a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and an old seafarer (Robert Shaw) to hunt the monster down.

This iconic movie poster was originally painted by artist Roger Kastel.

Cast: Carl Gottlieb | Chris Rebello | Jay Mello | Jeffrey Kramer | Jonathan Filley | Lorraine Gary | Murray Hamilton | Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Roy Scheider | Susan Backlinie | Ted Grossman

Directors: Steven Spielberg

Project Name: Jaws

Authors: Peter Benchley

