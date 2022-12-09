Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Joe Jusko Cover (Aug 1987, Vol 1, No 139) [S05]

The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Joe Jusko Cover (Aug 1987, Vol 1, No 139) [S05]
View larger
The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Joe Jusko Cover (Aug 1987, Vol 1, No 139) [S05]
The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Joe Jusko Cover (Aug 1987, Vol 1, No 139) [S05]
$8.79
$7.99
See Options

1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 221210-104693
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Joe Jusko Cover (Aug 1987, Vol 1, No 139).

Item has cover wear, bends and creases. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

Vector Comic Book Issue No. 1 1986 Now Comics C05
Inu-Yasha Comic Book (Part 5) Issue No.11 (2000) Viz Comics 86082
The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Joe Jusko Cover (May 1984, Vol 1, No 100) [S07]
Hotwire Deep Cut by Warren Ellis and Steve Pugh (October 2010) Radical Comics
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 12 with GORGO Poster Insert (June 28, 1972)
Official Pokemon Gold and Silver Adventure Guide Versus Books Volume 16 (1999) [12128]
Vintage Bootleg Street Fighter 1 inch Mini Action Figures Gumball Gashapon [L93]
High Gloss: The Art of Vijat Mohindra Hardcover Edition
Image Comics Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer Comic Book Issue 3 of 6 Cover A (June 2007) [R75]
7 Days To Fame Comic Book Issue No.1 2005 1st Printing Buddy Scalera After Hours Press Daren Sanchez 9233
MagSKU: 221210-104693
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.