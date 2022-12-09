Share Page Support Us
The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Ernie Chan Cover (Dec 1985, Vol 1, No 119) [S06]

$7.69
$6.99
See Options

1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 221210-104689
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Ernie Chan Cover (Dec 1985, Vol 1, No 119).

Item has cover wear, bends and creases. Please review listing images for condition details.

Special Features

  • Full Issue
  • Ernie Chan cover art
  • Classic story of the legendary warrior
