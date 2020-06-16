Share Page Support Us
Iron Monkey Letterbox Edition VHS (1999) Yuen Wo Ping [388]

Iron Monkey Letterbox Edition VHS (1999) Yuen Wo Ping [388]
VHSSKU: 200616-81067-1
UPC: 601643675435
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: VHS
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Studio: Golden Harvest | Tai Seng Video
Rating: NR
Details

Iron Monkey Letterbox Edition VHS (1999) Yuen Wo Ping. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 86
  • Language: English Dubbed

Cast: Donnie Yen | James Wong | Jean Wang | Rongguang Yu | Sze-Man Tsang
Directors: Woo-ping Yuen
Project Name: Iron Monkey
Characters: Wong Fei-Hong

