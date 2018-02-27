David Bowie in The Man Who Fell to Earth Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 180228-70808-1

ISBN-10: 3836562413

ISBN-13: 978-3836562416

Weight: 6.07 lbs

Condition: New

Studio: Taschen

Original U.S. Release: May 28, 1976

Item Release Date: November 20, 2017

Rating: R

Loving the Alien

Behind the scenes of Nic Roeg’s 1976 sci-fi masterpiece starring David Bowie

First advertised as a “mind-stretching experience,” Nicolas Roeg’s 1976 The Man Who Fell to Earth stunned the cinema world. A tour-de-force of science fiction as art form, the movie brought not only hallucinatory visuals and a haunting exploration of contemporary alienation, but also glam-rock legend David Bowie in his lead role debut as paranoid alien Newton.

Based on Walter Tevis’s 1963 sci-fi fable of the same title, The Man Who Fell to Earth follows alien Newton from his arrival on earth in search of water; his transition to wealthy entrepreneur, leveraging the advanced technologies of his native planet; his sexual awakening with the young Mary-Lou; and then the discovery of his alien identity, his imprisonment, abandonment, and descent into alcoholism. Throughout, Roeg coaxed a beguiling performance from his cast, presenting not only Bowie in ethereal space-traveler glory, but also pitch-perfect supporting performances from Candy Clark, Rip Torn, and Buck Henry.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of this cult movie, The Man Who Fell to Earth presents a plenitude of stills and behind-the-scenes images by unit photographer David James, including numerous shots of Bowie at his playful and ambiguous best. A new introductory essay explores the shooting of the film and it’s lasting impact, drawing upon an exclusive interview with David James, who brings firsthand insights into the making of this sci-fi masterwork.

Specifications

Size: 5.8 x 1.8 x 7.5 in

Pages: 480

Language: English, French, German

Cast: Adrienne Larussa | Bernie Casey | Buck Henry | Candy Clark | David Bowie | Rip Torn | Tony Mascia

Directors: Nicolas Roeg

Authors: Paul Duncan

Subject: The Man Who Fell To Earth

