$9.99
$4.97
UPC: 074646321324
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | History | Romance
Studio: SONY Music
Original U.S. Release: December 19, 1997
Item Release Date: November 25, 1997
Rating: TV-14
Details
Titanic Music from the Motion Picture by James Horner.
The item is in very good condition with wear on plastic case. Disc is in great shape. See photos for details.
Cast: Bill Paxton | Billy Zane | James Horner | Kate Winslet | Kathy Bates | Leonardo DiCaprio | Victor Garber
Directors: James Cameron
Project Name: Titanic
Composers: James Horner
