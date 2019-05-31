Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Titanic Music from the Motion Picture by James Horner

Titanic Music from the Motion Picture by James Horner
View larger

$9.99

$4.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 190531-78001-1
UPC: 074646321324
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: James Cameron | Leonardo DiCaprio  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | History | Romance
Studio: SONY Music
Original U.S. Release: December 19, 1997
Item Release Date: November 25, 1997
Rating: TV-14
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Titanic Music from the Motion Picture by James Horner.

The item is in very good condition with wear on plastic case. Disc is in great shape. See photos for details.

Cast: Bill Paxton | Billy Zane | James Horner | Kate Winslet | Kathy Bates | Leonardo DiCaprio | Victor Garber
Directors: James Cameron
Project Name: Titanic
Composers: James Horner

Related Items

The Terminator Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Brad Fiedel, 2-LP 180 Gram, Colored Vinyl
From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry
Marilyn Monroe Collage Print 24 x 36 Inch Montage Poster
The Oprah Winfrey Show: Reflections on an American Legacy (Hardcover, 2011)
Shaft 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Bruce Lee’s Game of Death 2-Disc Blu-ray Set Collector’s Edition Shout Factory Select
Moulin Rouge! Music from Baz Luhrmann’s Film
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
Isaac Hayes Greatest Hits – Including Shaft, By The Time I Get to Phoenix, Wonderful + Many More
Fifty Shades Freed: The Final Chapter – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album

Categories

CD | Drama | History | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | SONY Music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *