The Frightfest Guide to Monster Movies (Dark Heart of Cinema Series)

View larger $24.99 $20.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Book SKU: 180228-70816-1

ISBN-10: 1903254957

ISBN-13: 978-1903254950

Weight: 2.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor

Genres: Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers

Studio: Fab Press

Item Release Date: October 15, 2017

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Monsters have been a part of human culture since we first gained the ability to tell stories. They represent everything from our deepest fears to our feelings of alienation and estrangement. From its beginnings, the cinema has provided a venue to visualize monsters in all their fearsome and sometimes strangely sympathetic glory. They have become some of cinema’s most unforgettable, enduring and popular characters. And now the entire spectrum of screen creatures is gathered in one volume.

In The Frightfest Guide to Monster Movies, celebrated writer, editor and critic Michael Gingold starts in the silent era and traces the history of the genre all the way through to the present day. From Universal Studios legends such as Frankenstein’s Monster and the Mummy, to the big bugs, atomic mutants and space invaders that terrorized the ’50s, to the kaiju of Japan and the ecological nightmares of the ’70s and ’80s, to the CG creatures and updated favourites of recent years, they’re all here.

In the book, 200 of the greatest creature features from across the globe are reviewed, with fascinating facts and critical analysis, all illustrated with a ghoulish gallery of remarkable monstrous imagery. Cult-favourite filmmaker Frank Henenlotter, creator of some of the screen’s most idiosyncratic and bizarre beings, contributes a foreword, A whole world and grisly galaxy of creatures great and small, spawned from space, the supernatural and strange science, the beginning of time, beneath the sea and beyond imagination, await in this book. Dare you confront the beasts within?

Specifications

Pages: 240

Size: 7.5 x 0.8 x 10.5 in

Language: English



Authors: Michael Gingold

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Fab Press | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Monster Movies | Softcover Books | Thrillers