Demons Original Soundtrack Limited Tin Box Edition

View larger $44.99 $37.94 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Metal Tin Set SKU: 161230-49375-1

UPC: 760137742524

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New

Product Types: Music

Formats: CD

Genres: Horror

Studio: Rustblade

Item Release Date: June 9, 2015

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The 30th Anniversary Edition and definitive release of the iconic horror film soundtrack composed by Claudio Simonetti for Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava’s 1980′s gore classic Demons.

This soundtrack perfectly captures the growing tension created by the film as the main characters are transformed into demons, leading the way with the electro metal of Killing, the percussively cruel Demon, and the now classic cult hit Demon. 30 years later the music still shines with timeless quality thanks to the eclectic talent of composer Claudio Simonetti.

Limited Tin Box (666 Copies) Contains The Soundtrack Plus Previously Unreleased Songs and 2 Video Clips. The Bonus CD “Soundtrack Remixed” features remixes by Ohgr, Bahntier, Leather Strip, Chris Alexander and many others. Also included are collectible items, including a transparent postcard, Metropol ticket, a Litte Bag and a silver pin.

Bonus Material

Limited Tin Box (666 Copies)

Contains the Soundtrack plus previously unreleased songs and 2 video clips

Bonus CD "Soundtrack Remixed" features remixes by Ohgr, Bahntier, Leather Strip, Chris Alexander and others

Collectible transparent postcard

Collectible Metropol ticket

Bag holder

Collectible silver pin

Tracklist

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Categories

CD | Featured | Horror | Music | Rustblade