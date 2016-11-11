Demons Original Soundtrack Limited Tin Box Edition

$44.99
$37.94
UPC: 760137742524
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Horror
Studio: Rustblade
Item Release Date: June 9, 2015
Details
The 30th Anniversary Edition and definitive release of the iconic horror film soundtrack composed by Claudio Simonetti for Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava’s 1980′s gore classic Demons.
This soundtrack perfectly captures the growing tension created by the film as the main characters are transformed into demons, leading the way with the electro metal of Killing, the percussively cruel Demon, and the now classic cult hit Demon. 30 years later the music still shines with timeless quality thanks to the eclectic talent of composer Claudio Simonetti.
Limited Tin Box (666 Copies) Contains The Soundtrack Plus Previously Unreleased Songs and 2 Video Clips. The Bonus CD “Soundtrack Remixed” features remixes by Ohgr, Bahntier, Leather Strip, Chris Alexander and many others. Also included are collectible items, including a transparent postcard, Metropol ticket, a Litte Bag and a silver pin.
Bonus Material
- Limited Tin Box (666 Copies)
- Contains the Soundtrack plus previously unreleased songs and 2 video clips
- Bonus CD "Soundtrack Remixed" features remixes by Ohgr, Bahntier, Leather Strip, Chris Alexander and others
- Collectible transparent postcard
- Collectible Metropol ticket
- Bag holder
- Collectible silver pin
Tracklist
- 1 Demon
- 2 Cruel Demon
- 3 Killing
- 4 Threat
- 5 The Evil One
- 6 Out of Time
- 7 Demon (Reprise)
- Bonus Tracks
- 8 Demon's Lounge (Previously Unreleased Song)
- 9 Demon - Demo Version - 1985
- 10 Demon - Demo played on Piano - 1985
- 11 Demon - Simonetti Horror Project version - 1990
- 12 Demon - Daemonia Live Version
- Video Tracks
- Demon Original Videoclip
- Demon TV Spot
- The Sondtrack Remixed Bonus CD
- 1 Demon (Remixed) by: OHGR
- 2 Cruel Demon (Remixed) by: Cervello Elettronico
- 3 Killing (Remixed) by: Simulakrum Lab
- 4 Threat (Remixed) by: The Devil and the Universe
- 5 The Evil One (Remixed) by: Bahntier
- 6 Out of Time (Remixed) by: Needle Sharing
- 7 Demon (Reprise Remix) by: Leather Strip
- Bonus Tracks
- 8 Killing (Remixed) by: Chris Alexander
- 9 Demon (Remixed) by: Creature from the Black
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2