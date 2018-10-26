House 1 and 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtracks by Harry Manfredini

$43.99
$39.97
UPC: 728028450422
Part No: WW040
Weight: 2.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: February 28, 1986
Item Release Date: November 10, 2017
Rating: R
Details
Waxwork Records is excited to kick off the Halloween season with their deluxe double album vinyl release of HOUSE 1 & 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtracks. Composed by Harry Manfredini (Friday the 13th) the soundtracks to both House 1 & 2 are perfect for setting the appropriately spooky, yet whimsical mood at your Halloween party… or at any other time of the year!
House 1 & 2 are both bonafide 1980’s campy B-Movie-Horror at it’s finest. Waxwork Records is thrilled to have again teamed up with composer Harry Manfredini to acquire the original soundtracks to both cult-classic films, and re-master the complete recordings for vinyl. The deluxe double LP release marks Waxwork Records’ very first double soundtrack album. Disc 1 of the set features the re-mastered1986 soundtrack to HOUSE, and Disc 2 features the re-mastered 1987 soundtrack to HOUSE 2: The Second Story.
HOUSE 1 & 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtracks features include 180 gram colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, old-style tip on gatefold jackets, re-mastered audio, and all new artwork by Gary Pullin.
The packaging layout of the album also features another first for Waxwork Records with the inclusion of a vertically illustrated inner gatefold jacket.
Special Features
- 180 gram 2xLP “Crystal Skull” colored vinyl (Crystal Clear Vinyl with Blue Smoke)
- Remastered For Vinyl
- Deluxe Packaging
- Old Style Gatefold Jacket with vertically illustrated artwork
- All New Art by Gary Pullin
Playlists
- House
- Opening Titles
The Abduction
Hey, Rog!
A Fiery SandyWitch
Ding-Bat Attack
2nd Hand
Viet Memories / The Chimney
Big Ben Chase
Cujo The Racoon
Viet Rescue
TransparAuntie
Roger Gets A Hand
Close Shave
- House II: The Second Story
- Opening Titles
An Alternate Universe
Avast Ye Aztecs
There’s A Jungle In There!
Skulldiggery
Lookin’ For The Varmit Who Shot My Paw
Arnold The Barbarian
Ptera, Ptera, Ptera
I Love You, Gramps
A Rare Commodity
Finale Grande
Final Credits
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Billy Beck | George Wendt | Kay Lenz | Mary Stavin | Michael Ensign | Richard Moll | Susan French | William Katt
Directors: Steve Miner
Project Name: House | House II: The Second Story
Composers: Harry Manfredini
