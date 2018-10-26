House 1 and 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtracks by Harry Manfredini

View larger $43.99 $39.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 181026-76760-1

UPC: 728028450422

Part No: WW040

Weight: 2.12 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror

Studio: Waxwork

Original U.S. Release: February 28, 1986

Item Release Date: November 10, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Waxwork Records is excited to kick off the Halloween season with their deluxe double album vinyl release of HOUSE 1 & 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtracks. Composed by Harry Manfredini (Friday the 13th) the soundtracks to both House 1 & 2 are perfect for setting the appropriately spooky, yet whimsical mood at your Halloween party… or at any other time of the year!

House 1 & 2 are both bonafide 1980’s campy B-Movie-Horror at it’s finest. Waxwork Records is thrilled to have again teamed up with composer Harry Manfredini to acquire the original soundtracks to both cult-classic films, and re-master the complete recordings for vinyl. The deluxe double LP release marks Waxwork Records’ very first double soundtrack album. Disc 1 of the set features the re-mastered1986 soundtrack to HOUSE, and Disc 2 features the re-mastered 1987 soundtrack to HOUSE 2: The Second Story.

HOUSE 1 & 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtracks features include 180 gram colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, old-style tip on gatefold jackets, re-mastered audio, and all new artwork by Gary Pullin.

The packaging layout of the album also features another first for Waxwork Records with the inclusion of a vertically illustrated inner gatefold jacket.

Special Features

180 gram 2xLP “Crystal Skull” colored vinyl (Crystal Clear Vinyl with Blue Smoke)

Remastered For Vinyl

Deluxe Packaging

Old Style Gatefold Jacket with vertically illustrated artwork

All New Art by Gary Pullin

Playlists

House

Opening Titles

The Abduction

Hey, Rog!

A Fiery SandyWitch

Ding-Bat Attack

2nd Hand

Viet Memories / The Chimney

Big Ben Chase

Cujo The Racoon

Viet Rescue

TransparAuntie

Roger Gets A Hand

Close Shave

House II: The Second Story

Opening Titles

An Alternate Universe

Avast Ye Aztecs

There’s A Jungle In There!

Skulldiggery

Lookin’ For The Varmit Who Shot My Paw

Arnold The Barbarian

Ptera, Ptera, Ptera

I Love You, Gramps

A Rare Commodity

Finale Grande

Final Credits

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Billy Beck | George Wendt | Kay Lenz | Mary Stavin | Michael Ensign | Richard Moll | Susan French | William Katt

Directors: Steve Miner

Project Name: House | House II: The Second Story

Composers: Harry Manfredini

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Vinyl | Waxwork