House 1 and 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtracks by Harry Manfredini

$43.99

$39.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 181026-76760-1
UPC: 728028450422
Part No: WW040
Weight: 2.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: February 28, 1986
Item Release Date: November 10, 2017
Rating: R
Details

Waxwork Records is excited to kick off the Halloween season with their deluxe double album vinyl release of HOUSE 1 & 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtracks. Composed by Harry Manfredini (Friday the 13th) the soundtracks to both House 1 & 2 are perfect for setting the appropriately spooky, yet whimsical mood at your Halloween party… or at any other time of the year!

House 1 & 2 are both bonafide 1980’s campy B-Movie-Horror at it’s finest. Waxwork Records is thrilled to have again teamed up with composer Harry Manfredini to acquire the original soundtracks to both cult-classic films, and re-master the complete recordings for vinyl. The deluxe double LP release marks Waxwork Records’ very first double soundtrack album. Disc 1 of the set features the re-mastered1986 soundtrack to HOUSE, and Disc 2 features the re-mastered 1987 soundtrack to HOUSE 2: The Second Story.

HOUSE 1 & 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtracks features include 180 gram colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, old-style tip on gatefold jackets, re-mastered audio, and all new artwork by Gary Pullin.

The packaging layout of the album also features another first for Waxwork Records with the inclusion of a vertically illustrated inner gatefold jacket.

Special Features

  • 180 gram 2xLP “Crystal Skull” colored vinyl (Crystal Clear Vinyl with Blue Smoke)
  • Remastered For Vinyl
  • Deluxe Packaging
  • Old Style Gatefold Jacket with vertically illustrated artwork
  • All New Art by Gary Pullin

Playlists

  • House
  • Opening Titles
    The Abduction
    Hey, Rog!
    A Fiery SandyWitch
    Ding-Bat Attack
    2nd Hand
    Viet Memories / The Chimney
    Big Ben Chase
    Cujo The Racoon
    Viet Rescue
    TransparAuntie
    Roger Gets A Hand
    Close Shave
  • House II: The Second Story
  • Opening Titles
    An Alternate Universe
    Avast Ye Aztecs
    There’s A Jungle In There!
    Skulldiggery
    Lookin’ For The Varmit Who Shot My Paw
    Arnold The Barbarian
    Ptera, Ptera, Ptera
    I Love You, Gramps
    A Rare Commodity
    Finale Grande
    Final Credits

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Billy Beck | George Wendt | Kay Lenz | Mary Stavin | Michael Ensign | Richard Moll | Susan French | William Katt
Directors: Steve Miner
Project Name: House | House II: The Second Story
Composers: Harry Manfredini

