A.D. Police – Files 1-3: Bubblegum Crisis Prequel

View larger

$24.95

$19.97


3 in stock


DVDSKU: 181021-76738-1
UPC: 737187005091
Part No: ANM509DVD
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Animeigo
Original U.S. Release: February 23, 1994
Item Release Date: October 5, 2004
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Visit the Dark Side of MEGATOKYO 2027 in three exciting episodes. Relentless technological development has resulted in the creation of Boomers, artificially intelligent androids with the potential to free mankind from physical labor. But anything that can be used, can also be misused. Part of the Mega Tokyo universe as made popular in the Bubblegum Crisis saga.

Special Features

  • Image Gallery
  • Interactive Program Notes
  • Promotional Trailers
  • Music Videos

Episodes

  • The Phantom Woman
  • The Ripper
  • The Man Who Bites His Tongue

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Cast: Adam Henderson | Brad Moranz | Mark Fincannon | Michael Sinterniklaas | Regan Forman | Shelley Thompson | Toshio Furukawa | Youko Matsuoka
Project Name: A.D. Police

