A.D. Police – Files 1-3: Bubblegum Crisis Prequel

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Original U.S. Release: February 23, 1994
Item Release Date: October 5, 2004
Rating: NR
Details
Visit the Dark Side of MEGATOKYO 2027 in three exciting episodes. Relentless technological development has resulted in the creation of Boomers, artificially intelligent androids with the potential to free mankind from physical labor. But anything that can be used, can also be misused. Part of the Mega Tokyo universe as made popular in the Bubblegum Crisis saga.
Special Features
- Image Gallery
- Interactive Program Notes
- Promotional Trailers
- Music Videos
Episodes
- The Phantom Woman
- The Ripper
- The Man Who Bites His Tongue
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
Cast: Adam Henderson | Brad Moranz | Mark Fincannon | Michael Sinterniklaas | Regan Forman | Shelley Thompson | Toshio Furukawa | Youko Matsuoka
Project Name: A.D. Police
