A.D. Police – Files 1-3: Bubblegum Crisis Prequel

Visit the Dark Side of MEGATOKYO 2027 in three exciting episodes. Relentless technological development has resulted in the creation of Boomers, artificially intelligent androids with the potential to free mankind from physical labor. But anything that can be used, can also be misused. Part of the Mega Tokyo universe as made popular in the Bubblegum Crisis saga.

Image Gallery

Interactive Program Notes

Promotional Trailers

Music Videos

Episodes

The Phantom Woman

The Ripper

The Man Who Bites His Tongue

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Cast: Adam Henderson | Brad Moranz | Mark Fincannon | Michael Sinterniklaas | Regan Forman | Shelley Thompson | Toshio Furukawa | Youko Matsuoka

Project Name: A.D. Police

