Dark Tower: The Gunslinger Born Comic No. 4 (July 2007) Stephen King [C65]

Dark Tower: The Gunslinger Born Comic No. 4 (July 2007) Stephen King [C65]
View larger

$5.99

$2.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 201022-82511-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Stephen King  items
Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Western
Studio: Marvel Studios
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dark Tower: The Gunslinger Born Marvel Comic No. 4 (July 2007) Stephen King. The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.


Creators: Stephen King
Contributors: Jae Lee | Peter David | Richard Isanove | Robin Furth
Project Name: The Dark Tower

Categories

