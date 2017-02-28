View larger $29.95 $0.00 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 170212-63029-1

UPC: 738329205126

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: New World Pictures items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Science Fiction | Thriller

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: September 2, 1983

Item Release Date: January 3, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the future, after the last breakdown of technology – there’s debris everywhere, but the most devastating consequence of the state of the “post apocalyptic” world is the shortage of water. Several groups of marauders, men who have banded together for survival on the parched planet, battle each other in raids for water. In the midst of these savages is a group of brave and beautiful women who have made the most important discovery in the world – they have located a water source, but soon their source is exposed and the band of savages are determined to take over the water supply at any cost – the women turn to lone road warrior, Stryker (Steve Sandor, Fire and Ice) for help. Stryker was first of seven Cirio H. Santiago (TNT Jackson, Firecracker) “post apocalyptic” action films, followed by Wheels of Fire (1985), Future Hunters (1986), Equalizer 2000 (1987), The Sisterhood (1988), Dune Warriors (1991) and Riders of the Sun (1992). All produced by Roger Corman (Tales of Terror, Premature Burial) film studios, New World Pictures, Concorde Pictures and New Horizons Pictures.

Special Features

Audio Commentary by Filmmaker Jim Wynorski

Specifications

Runtime: 86 minutes

Cast: Andrea Savio | Julie Gray | Mike Lane | Monique St. Pierre | Steve Sandor | William Ostrander

Directors: Cirio H. Santiago

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Thriller | Throwback Space