Australia After Dark

Original U.S. Release: December 26, 1975

Item Release Date: January 10, 2012

Rating: NR

This mondo-style documentary is Australia’s answer to Mondo Freudo, but as it was made a full decade later, this one seems even more hopelessly dated. Segments include burlesque striptease, body-painting, snake-eating, mud-wrestling, a gay wedding, and Satanism, but the treatment is entirely too tame to be interesting as either exploitation or documentary. Director John D. Lamond returned with a sexier attempt at the same genre, The ABCS of Love and Sex, Australian Style, two years later.

Five years before he turned the world on with his schoolgirl sexploitation classic Felicity, filmmaker John Lamond made his indelible debut with this mondo-style look at the depraved underbelly of a land down-under. It s an ultra-sleazy, full-frontal journey through the weird and the pathetic, the ugly, the obscene and the beautiful, featuring strippers, swingers, murderers, devil worshippers, nutty gurus, drunken aborigines, and much more. From the back alleys of the big cities to the savage cruelty of the outback, discover a continent of pleasure, pain, erotic art, wriggling cuisine, tiny bikinis, alien landings, record-breaking beer consumption and insane amounts of 70s nudity, now fully restored from a print recently discovered in the cellar of the Lower Wonga Drive-In and presented uncut & uncensored for the first time ever in America.

This Intervision Picture Corp. release also features audio commentary with director John Lamond and Not Quite Hollywood director Mark Hartley, and a John Lamond Trailer Reel.

John Lamond is described as a devout practitioner of Aussie Sexploitation. He is an eroticist as important in the development of sexually explicit adult filmmaking as David Hamilton and Just Jaeckin.

Audio Commentary with Director John Lamond and Not Quite Hollywood Director Mark Hartley

John Lamond Trailer Reel

Runtime: 82

Region: Region 1

Audio: Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo

Language: English

Cast: Count Copernicus | Eyvon Thomas | Gina Allen | Hayes Gordon | John Forrest | Len Thomas | Ned Kelly | Renee Lense

Directors: John D. Lamond

