Event Horizon Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

- Cast: Barclay Wright | Holley Chant | Jack Noseworthy | Jason Isaacs | Joely Richardson | Kathleen Quinlan | Laurence Fishburne | Noah Huntley | Peter Marinker | Richard T. Jones | Robert Jezek | Sam Neill | Sean Pertwee
- Directors: Paul W.S. Anderson
- Project Name Event Horizon
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction | Thrillers
- Studios: Paramount Pictures | Shout Factory
- Original Release Date: August 15, 1997
- Product Release Date: March 23, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Kathleen Quinlan | Laurence Fishburne | Paul W.S. Anderson | Sam Neill
Its name: Event Horizon. The high-tech, pioneering research spacecraft mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage seven years ago. But a weak, persistent signal from the long-missing craft prompts a rescue team, headed by the intrepid Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne), to wing its way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission. Accompanying Miller is his elite crew and the lost ship’s designer (Sam Neill). What they uncover is unimaginable interstellar horror.
PLEASE NOTE: This is a new item but cover may have slight wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Special Features
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- NEW Reflecting On Hell – An Interview With Director Paul W.S. Anderson
- NEW Ghost Galleon – An Interview With Writer Philip Eisner
- NEW Organized Chaos – An Interview With Actress Kathleen Quinlan
- NEW Compassion In Space – An Interview With Actor Jack Noseworthy
- NEW The Doomed Captain – An Interview With Actor Peter Marinker
- NEW Space Cathedral – An Interview With Production Designer Joseph Bennett
- NEW Something New – An Interview With Set Decorator Crispian Sallis
- NEW Taking Care Of It – An Interview With Production Manager Dusty Symonds
- NEW Reinforcements – An Interview With Second Unit Director Robin Vidgeon
- NEW Almost Real – An Interview With Location Manager Derek Harrington
- NEW Screams From The Cosmos – An Interview With Sound Designer Campbell Askew
- Audio Commentary With Director Paul W.S. Anderson And Producer Jeremy Bolt
- The Making Of Event Horizon – A 5-Part Documentary
- The Point Of No Return – A 4-Part Look At The Filming Of Event Horizon With Narration By Paul W.S. Anderson
- Secrets – Deleted And Extended Scenes With Director's Commentary
- The Unseen Event Horizon – The Un-Filmed Rescue Scene And Conceptual Art With Director's Commentary
- Theatrical Trailer
- Video Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 95 min
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Region: A
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
