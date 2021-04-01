Event Horizon Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

View larger $34.99

From: $28.90 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Q67 - Blu-ray $28.90 Q68 - Blu-ray $28.90 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Q67 - Blu-ray

SKU: 210401-86058-1

UPC: 826663209884

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 210401-86058-1UPC: 826663209884Weight: 0.07 lbsCondition: New - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Q68 - Blu-ray

SKU: 210401-86058-2

UPC: 826663209884

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 210401-86058-2UPC: 826663209884Weight: 0.07 lbsCondition: New



Its name: Event Horizon. The high-tech, pioneering research spacecraft mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage seven years ago. But a weak, persistent signal from the long-missing craft prompts a rescue team, headed by the intrepid Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne), to wing its way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission. Accompanying Miller is his elite crew and the lost ship’s designer (Sam Neill). What they uncover is unimaginable interstellar horror.

PLEASE NOTE: This is a new item but cover may have slight wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Special Features

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

NEW Reflecting On Hell – An Interview With Director Paul W.S. Anderson

NEW Ghost Galleon – An Interview With Writer Philip Eisner

NEW Organized Chaos – An Interview With Actress Kathleen Quinlan

NEW Compassion In Space – An Interview With Actor Jack Noseworthy

NEW The Doomed Captain – An Interview With Actor Peter Marinker

NEW Space Cathedral – An Interview With Production Designer Joseph Bennett

NEW Something New – An Interview With Set Decorator Crispian Sallis

NEW Taking Care Of It – An Interview With Production Manager Dusty Symonds

NEW Reinforcements – An Interview With Second Unit Director Robin Vidgeon

NEW Almost Real – An Interview With Location Manager Derek Harrington

NEW Screams From The Cosmos – An Interview With Sound Designer Campbell Askew

Audio Commentary With Director Paul W.S. Anderson And Producer Jeremy Bolt

The Making Of Event Horizon – A 5-Part Documentary

The Point Of No Return – A 4-Part Look At The Filming Of Event Horizon With Narration By Paul W.S. Anderson

Secrets – Deleted And Extended Scenes With Director's Commentary

The Unseen Event Horizon – The Un-Filmed Rescue Scene And Conceptual Art With Director's Commentary

Theatrical Trailer

Video Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 95 min

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Region: A

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Related Items