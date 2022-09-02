Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

John Byrne’s Next Men Comic Book Issue No.25 1994 John Byrne Dark Horse 6110

John Byrne’s Next Men Comic Book Issue No.25 1994 John Byrne Dark Horse 6110
View larger
$4.47
$3.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Dark Horse John Byrne’s Next Men Comic Power Part 3 of 4 Issue 25. Story and art by John Byrne. Cover by Gary Cody. Look fast, or you’ll miss ’em! More comics characters make cameo appearances as reality and fantasy collide with the Next Men caught in between! It’s the final showdown between Action MaxxTM, the Blue Dahlia, and the unbeatable Brutus against the villainous Dr. Trogg, the She-Demon, and Mandriller! And what will this mean for Sandy, whose powers are rapidly escalating out of her control? What happens when you have unlimited power?

Explore More...

Related Items

The Music of Battlestar Galactica for Solo Piano Soundtrack
Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile with Bendable Figures Ten Inch: Adam West & Burt Ward
Game Informer Magazine (October 2009) Video Game Magazine [649]
New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2018 Program Guide
DC Superheroes Rebirth 34 x 22 inch Comics Poster
Black Clover Anime TV Series Original 11×17 inch Poster Funimation Crunchyroll [I35]
My Young Auntie (a.k.a. Fangs of the Tigress) 21 x 31 inch Original Shaw Brothers Movie Poster (1981)
Rocket Ride Chain Carousel Lever Action Tin Collector Toy
H. G. Wells: The Invisible Man Graphic Novel Hardcover Edition (2018)
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rey Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #119
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.