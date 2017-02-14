Pendechos Special Edition Combo Set (called the German “El Mariachi”)

$29.99
$22.99
UPC: 4041036320102
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Mike Siegel items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Drama | Exploitation | Thriller
Studio: El Dorado Productions
Item Release Date: October 1, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
ENGLISH
Inspired by a meeting with Robert Rodriguez (Grindhouse, From Dusk Till Dawn), German film maker Mike Siegel began a no-budget film project, with Rodriguez’ $7000 sensation El Mariachi in mind. Shot on Super 16 for $12,000, Siegel completed his gangster road movie Pendechos! in 1997. Unhappy with the dialog track he shelved it and started his new film on director Sam Peckinpah. Starring James Coburn, Ernest Borgnine and Kris Kristofferson, Passion & Poetry – The Ballad Of Sam Peckinpah became an international success.
Siegel went on to co-produce international Peckinpah home video releases and in 2015 he started a crowdfunding project to give Pendechos! a second life. The 16mm footage was scanned in 2K, re-edited and equipped with a new score and sound effects. This beautifully designed film collector’s edition includes a full-color liner notes guide filled with photos, tri-fold digi-pak with full-color slipcover, 2 discs featuring the DVD and Blu-ray editions of the film (both the 1999 & 2016 versions), plus loads of bonus material for film buffs to enjoy.
Welcome to the crazy world of German guerilla filmmaking!
DEUTSCH
Inspiriert von einem Treffen mit dem Regisseur Robert Rodriguez (El Mariachi, From Dusk Till Dawn) drehte der Stuttgarter Filmemacher Mike Siegel (Passion & Poetry – The Ballad Of Sam Peckinpah) den womöglich günstigsten auf Zelluloid gedrehten deutschen Actionfilm aller Zeiten: für DM 25,000.- entstand 1997 ein Roadmovie um zwei ungleiche Brüder, Amischlitten, Schießereien, trottelige Gangster, wilde Kung Fu – Kämpfe und den unvermeidlichen schwarzen Koffer.
Für die Veröffentlichung auf Blu-ray wurde das auf Super 16 gedrehte Filmmaterial komplett in 2K Auflösung gescannt, neu geschnitten und vertont. Als Synchronsprecher konnte Mike Siegel Comedy Stars wie Sascha Korf, John Doyle oder die Two and a Half Man – Sprecherin Christin Marquitan gewinnen.
Willkommen in der verrückten Welt des No-Budget Filmemachens!
Special Features
- Mr. Mariachi – Interview with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez & Salma Hayek in Munich, Germany - English language (34 minutes)
- No Retakes – No Surrender! - Making Pendechos! Featurette (35 minutes)
- Audio commentary by filmmaker Mike Siegel
- Trailer
- Pendechos! 1999 & 2016 versions
- Bad Takes (outtakes)
- The Locations, Then and Now
- Pendechos! Photos
- Music video: Hawelka – Mexiko
- Music video: Hawelka – Nachtfahrt
- Music Video: Sol Azteca
- Picture Gallery
- Trailer for the documentary Passion & Poetry - The Ballad of Sam Peckinpah
- Trailer for Opel GT - Driving the Dream
Specifications
- Runtime: 132
- Language: German
- Subtitles: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Number of Discs: 2
Directors: Mike Siegel
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | DVD | El Dorado Productions | Exploitation | Featured | Movies & TV | Thriller | Throwback Space