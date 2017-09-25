Twitter
John Landis’ The Kentucky Fried Movie Blu-ray

John Landis’ The Kentucky Fried Movie Blu-ray
John Landis’ The Kentucky Fried Movie Blu-ray
John Landis’ The Kentucky Fried Movie Blu-ray

John Landis
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Exploitation
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: August 10, 1977
Item Release Date: July 2, 2013
Rating: R
Details

The original take-off cult classic from the highly successful team of David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker (Airplane, The Naked Gun), this uproariously funny film launched a thousand laughs and serves as a precursor to the raunch-fests of the ’80s and the blockbuster success of the Farrelly Brothers films. Directed by the legendary John Landis (Animal House, The Blues Brothers), The Kentucky Fried Movie features a lewd, loosely connected collection of skits that spoof blaxploitation films, news shows, porno movies, TV commercials, kung fu flicks and more!

Including well-known stars such as Bill Bixby, Donald Sutherland, Tony Dow, George Lazenby and Henry Gibson, this one-of-a-kind film features over 22 gut-bustingly hilarious segments including:

  • Cleopatra Schwartz
  • The Wonderful World Of Sex
  • Catholic High School Girls In Trouble
  • A Fistful Of Yen
  • And More!

The Kentucky Fried Movie uncensored, uncut and unapologetic!

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary By Director John Landis, Writers Jerry Zucker, David Zucker, Jim Abrahams And Producer Robert K. Weiss
  • A Conversation With David And Jerry Zucker: A Feature-Length Interview With The Co-Creators Of The Kentucky Fried Movie, Airplane! And The Naked Gun About Their Lives And Career, From Growing Up And Starting Out In Show Business To Their Comedy Influences And Spoofing Midnight Cowboy
  • Jerry Zucker’s On-Set Home Video Shot During The Making Of The Movie
  • Behind-The-Scenes Photo Gallery
  • Original Trailer
  • Original Mono Audio

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.78:1
  • Audio: DTS Master Audio
  • Runtime: 83
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Barry Dennen | Bill Bixby | Bob Holt | Bong Soo Han | Branscombe Richmond | Charles Dougherty | David Zucker | Donald Sutherland | Evan C. Kim | Felix Silla | Forrest J Ackerman | George Cheung | George Lazenby | Gwen Van Dam | Henry Gibson | Janice Kent | Jeff Maxwell | Jerry Zucker | Jim Abrahams | John Landis | Lance LeGault | Lenka Novak | Manny Perry | Marcy Goldman | Marilyn Joi | Michael Laurence | Michael McManus | Newell Alexander | Phillip Rhee | Rick Baker | Robert K. Weiss | Robert Starr | Shadoe Stevens | Simon Rhee | Tara Strohmeier | Tina Louise | Tony Dow | Uschi Digard | Victoria Carroll
Directors: John Landis

