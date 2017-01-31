View larger $19.95 $12.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Blu-ray SKU: 170201-62659-1

UPC: 654930318591

Part No: SFD0162

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Type | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Comedy | Horror

Studio: Synapse

Original U.S. Release: October 5, 1990

Item Release Date: August 9, 2016

Rating: R

Details

Basket Case 2 pays homage to Tod Browning’s 1932 classic, Freaks.

Duane Bradley and his surgically-separated twin brother Belial return in this frightfully gory follow-up to Frank Henenlotter’s original monster movie classic, Basket Case. After surviving a fall from a hospital window, the two brothers become media targets. Duane’s aunt, Granny Ruth (played by world-famous Jazz singer Annie Ross), whisks the duo away to a secluded mansion, where other freaks-in-hiding live out their days away from public scrutiny. When a snooping tabloid reporter finds the location of the mutants, Duane and his new family must stand together to keep their freedom a secret. And, in all the chaos, Belial might actually find true love!

Synapse Films is proud to present Basket Case 2 in a beautiful high-definition transfer from the original 35mm camera negative.

Special Features

The Man in the Iron Mask – Interview with “Half Moon” actor, David Emge

Beyond the Wicker – Behind-the-Scenes Featurette from Special Effects Makeup Artist, Gabe Bartalos

Reversible Cover art with newly commissioned front piece by Joel Robinson

Specifications

Runtime: 90 minutes

Language: English

Audio: DTS-HD MA 2.0 Stereo

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Region: All Regions

Cast: Annie Ross | Heather Rattray | Jason Evers | Kathryn Meisle | Kevin Van Hentenryck

Directors: Frank Henenlotter

