Basket Case 2

Basket Case 2
Basket Case 2
Basket Case 2

$19.95

$12.99


3 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170201-62659-1
UPC: 654930318591
Part No: SFD0162
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Type | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Horror
Studio: Synapse
Original U.S. Release: October 5, 1990
Item Release Date: August 9, 2016
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Basket Case 2 pays homage to Tod Browning’s 1932 classic, Freaks.

Duane Bradley and his surgically-separated twin brother Belial return in this frightfully gory follow-up to Frank Henenlotter’s original monster movie classic, Basket Case. After surviving a fall from a hospital window, the two brothers become media targets. Duane’s aunt, Granny Ruth (played by world-famous Jazz singer Annie Ross), whisks the duo away to a secluded mansion, where other freaks-in-hiding live out their days away from public scrutiny. When a snooping tabloid reporter finds the location of the mutants, Duane and his new family must stand together to keep their freedom a secret. And, in all the chaos, Belial might actually find true love!

Synapse Films is proud to present Basket Case 2 in a beautiful high-definition transfer from the original 35mm camera negative.

Special Features

  • The Man in the Iron Mask – Interview with “Half Moon” actor, David Emge
  • Beyond the Wicker – Behind-the-Scenes Featurette from Special Effects Makeup Artist, Gabe Bartalos
  • Reversible Cover art with newly commissioned front piece by Joel Robinson

Specifications

  • Runtime: 90 minutes
  • Language: English
  • Audio: DTS-HD MA 2.0 Stereo
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Region: All Regions

Cast: Annie Ross | Heather Rattray | Jason Evers | Kathryn Meisle | Kevin Van Hentenryck
Directors: Frank Henenlotter

Categories

Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Synapse | Throwback Space

