Original U.S. Release: July 1, 1982

Rating: R

When the Burbank Kung Fu Club travels to this mysterious island, they quickly find themselves facing the bloodthirsty vengeance of flesh ripping, kung fu fighting zombies, gun-toting white slave traders and a band of strange monks, who may be the only key to explaining the madness. Edward Murphy’s RAW FORCE is a virtual smorgasbord of over the top sleaze –mixing zombies, cannibals, outrageous action, gore, copious amounts of nudity and starring exploitation greats, Cameron Mitchell and Vic Diaz.

Restored from 35mm camera negative

“Destination: Warriors Island” (The Making of RAW FORCE) with Director Ed Murphy and Cinematographer Frank Johnson

Audio interview with Finishing Editor Jim Wynorski

Original theatrical trailer

Runtime: 86 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Region: Region Free

Cast: Cameron Mitchell | Camille Keaton | Carla Reynolds | Chanda Romero | Don Gordon Bell | Geoffrey Binney | Hope Holiday | Jennifer Holmes | Jewel Shepard | Jillian Kesner | Jimmy Navarro | John Dresden | John Locke | Lin Lin Li | Rey Malonzo | Vic Diaz

Directors: Edward Murphy

