Raw Force
Raw Force
$24.98

$17.99


3 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 170201-62662-1
UPC: 855011004550
Condition: New


Product Types: Type | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Vinegar Syndrome
Original U.S. Release: July 1, 1982
Rating: R
Details

When the Burbank Kung Fu Club travels to this mysterious island, they quickly find themselves facing the bloodthirsty vengeance of flesh ripping, kung fu fighting zombies, gun-toting white slave traders and a band of strange monks, who may be the only key to explaining the madness. Edward Murphy’s RAW FORCE is a virtual smorgasbord of over the top sleaze –mixing zombies, cannibals, outrageous action, gore, copious amounts of nudity and starring exploitation greats, Cameron Mitchell and Vic Diaz.

Special Features

  • Restored from 35mm camera negative
  • “Destination: Warriors Island” (The Making of RAW FORCE) with Director Ed Murphy and Cinematographer Frank Johnson
  • Audio interview with Finishing Editor Jim Wynorski
  • Original theatrical trailer

Specifications

  • Runtime: 86 minutes
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Region: Region Free

Cast: Cameron Mitchell | Camille Keaton | Carla Reynolds | Chanda Romero | Don Gordon Bell | Geoffrey Binney | Hope Holiday | Jennifer Holmes | Jewel Shepard | Jillian Kesner | Jimmy Navarro | John Dresden | John Locke | Lin Lin Li | Rey Malonzo | Vic Diaz
Directors: Edward Murphy

