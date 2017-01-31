$24.98
$17.99
UPC: 855011004550
Condition: New
Product Types: Type | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Martial Arts
Studio: Vinegar Syndrome
Original U.S. Release: July 1, 1982
Rating: R
Details
When the Burbank Kung Fu Club travels to this mysterious island, they quickly find themselves facing the bloodthirsty vengeance of flesh ripping, kung fu fighting zombies, gun-toting white slave traders and a band of strange monks, who may be the only key to explaining the madness. Edward Murphy’s RAW FORCE is a virtual smorgasbord of over the top sleaze –mixing zombies, cannibals, outrageous action, gore, copious amounts of nudity and starring exploitation greats, Cameron Mitchell and Vic Diaz.
Special Features
- Restored from 35mm camera negative
- “Destination: Warriors Island” (The Making of RAW FORCE) with Director Ed Murphy and Cinematographer Frank Johnson
- Audio interview with Finishing Editor Jim Wynorski
- Original theatrical trailer
Specifications
- Runtime: 86 minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
- Region: Region Free
Cast: Cameron Mitchell | Camille Keaton | Carla Reynolds | Chanda Romero | Don Gordon Bell | Geoffrey Binney | Hope Holiday | Jennifer Holmes | Jewel Shepard | Jillian Kesner | Jimmy Navarro | John Dresden | John Locke | Lin Lin Li | Rey Malonzo | Vic Diaz
Directors: Edward Murphy
