Pump Up The Volume Warner Archive Blu-ray Edition

View larger $21.99

$18.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

9 in stock Blu-ray

SKU: 210517-87011-1

UPC: 883929737116

Weight: 0.09 lbs

Condition: New



By day, Mark Hunter (Christian Slater) is a painfully shy new kid in a small Arizona town. But by night, hes Hard Harry, the cynical, uncensored DJ of a pirate radio station. Idolized by his high school classmates (who are unaware of his real identity), Harry becomes a hero with his fiercely funny monologues on sex, love, and rock and roll. But when he exposes the corrupt school principal, she calls in the FCC to shut Harry down. An outrageous rebel with a cause, Slater gives a brilliant performance as the reluctant hero who inspires his classmates to find their own voices of rebellion and individuality. A movie with a message, Pump Up the Volume is a raw and witty celebration of free speech that will make you laugh, make you cheer and make you think.

Special Features

Trailer

Specifications

Runtime: 102 min

Subtitles: English SDH

Related Items