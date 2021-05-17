Share Page Support Us
Pump Up The Volume Warner Archive Blu-ray Edition



Blu-ray
SKU: 210517-87011-1
UPC: 883929737116
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: New

By day, Mark Hunter (Christian Slater) is a painfully shy new kid in a small Arizona town. But by night, hes Hard Harry, the cynical, uncensored DJ of a pirate radio station. Idolized by his high school classmates (who are unaware of his real identity), Harry becomes a hero with his fiercely funny monologues on sex, love, and rock and roll. But when he exposes the corrupt school principal, she calls in the FCC to shut Harry down. An outrageous rebel with a cause, Slater gives a brilliant performance as the reluctant hero who inspires his classmates to find their own voices of rebellion and individuality. A movie with a message, Pump Up the Volume is a raw and witty celebration of free speech that will make you laugh, make you cheer and make you think.

Special Features

  • Trailer

Specifications

  • Runtime: 102 min
  • Subtitles: English SDH
