Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

King Kong 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray Set with Slipcover

King Kong 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray Set with Slipcover
View larger
Currently Unavailable

The Petrox company’s search for new oil reserves on a strange island unleashes a terror unseen by civilized man – KING KONG! The timeless story of a beauty (Jessica Lange, making her feature-film debut) and a beast comes to the screen in this ambitious production from Dino De Laurentiis. Charles Grodin is the scheming oil company shark out to exploit the giant beast to his fullest. And Jeff Bridges is the desperate hero, Jack Prescott, who attempts to wrest the beautiful heroine from King Kong’s grasp. New York City trembles with each echoing footstep of the towering ape set loose in the streets!

Special Features

  • Disc One: Theatrical Cut (2.35:1)
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Ray Morton (Author Of KING KONG – THE HISTORY OF A MOVIE ICON)
  • NEW Audio Interview With Special Makeup Effects Wizard Rick Baker
  • NEW Something’s Haywire – An Interview With Actor Jack O'Halloran
  • NEW On The Top Of The World – An Interview With Assistant Director David McGiffert And Production Manager Brian Frankish
  • NEW Maybe In Their Wildest Dreams – An Interview With Sculptor Steve Varner
  • NEW There’s A Fog Bank Out There – An Interview With Second Unit Director William Kronick
  • NEW From Space To Apes – An Interview With Photographic Effects Assistant Barry Nolan
  • NEW When The Monkey Dies, Everybody Cries – An Interview With Production Assistants Jeffrey Chernov And Scott Thaler
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots
  • Radio Spots
  • Still Galleries – Posters, Lobby Cards, Behind-The-Scenes Photos
  • Disc Two: Extended Tv Broadcast Cut (2.35:1)
  • NEW 2K Scan Of The Additional TV Footage From The Internegative
  • KING KONG Panel Discussion From The Aero Theater (2016)

Specifications

  • Audio: DTS-HD 5.1 And NEW Restored Theatrical DTS-HD 2.0 Stereo Track
  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 134 min (Theatrical Cut) 182 min (Television Cut)
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Region: A
Explore More...

Related Items

ICv2 Guide To Graphic Novels (2007) Zesty [H49]
Big Trouble in Little China Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth
Resident Evil Original Soundtrack 2-Disc Limited Vinyl Edition
Jurassic Park Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed and Conducted by John Williams
Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack Volume 3 Trade Paperback
Elektra Assassin Set of 2 – 13×19 inch Bill Sienkiewicz Matte Finish Comic Art Prints [I71]
Eddie Murphy Raw Widescreen Collection DVD (2004)
Dawn of the Dead (1978) 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Funko POP Star Wars DJ Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #207
The Brave Archer Part 2 Original 21 x 31 inch Movie Poster (1978)
Blu-raySKU: 210511-86988-1
UPC: 826663215427
Part No: SF21542
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New