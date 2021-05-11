King Kong 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray Set with Slipcover

Currently Unavailable
- Cast: Charles Grodin | Dennis Fimple | Ed Lauter | Jack O'Halloran | Jeff Bridges | Jessica Lange | John Randolph | Jorge Moreno | Julius Harris | Rene Auberjonois
- Directors: John Guillermin
- Project Name King Kong
- Artists Hugh Fleming
- Characters King Kong
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Horror | Monsters
- Studios: Paramount Pictures | Shout Factory
- Original Release Date: December 17, 1976
- Product Release Date: May 11, 2021
- Rating: PG
- More: Charles Grodin | Jeff Bridges | Jessica Lange | Rene Auberjonois
The Petrox company’s search for new oil reserves on a strange island unleashes a terror unseen by civilized man – KING KONG! The timeless story of a beauty (Jessica Lange, making her feature-film debut) and a beast comes to the screen in this ambitious production from Dino De Laurentiis. Charles Grodin is the scheming oil company shark out to exploit the giant beast to his fullest. And Jeff Bridges is the desperate hero, Jack Prescott, who attempts to wrest the beautiful heroine from King Kong’s grasp. New York City trembles with each echoing footstep of the towering ape set loose in the streets!
Special Features
- Disc One: Theatrical Cut (2.35:1)
- NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Ray Morton (Author Of KING KONG – THE HISTORY OF A MOVIE ICON)
- NEW Audio Interview With Special Makeup Effects Wizard Rick Baker
- NEW Something’s Haywire – An Interview With Actor Jack O'Halloran
- NEW On The Top Of The World – An Interview With Assistant Director David McGiffert And Production Manager Brian Frankish
- NEW Maybe In Their Wildest Dreams – An Interview With Sculptor Steve Varner
- NEW There’s A Fog Bank Out There – An Interview With Second Unit Director William Kronick
- NEW From Space To Apes – An Interview With Photographic Effects Assistant Barry Nolan
- NEW When The Monkey Dies, Everybody Cries – An Interview With Production Assistants Jeffrey Chernov And Scott Thaler
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- Still Galleries – Posters, Lobby Cards, Behind-The-Scenes Photos
- Disc Two: Extended Tv Broadcast Cut (2.35:1)
- NEW 2K Scan Of The Additional TV Footage From The Internegative
- KING KONG Panel Discussion From The Aero Theater (2016)
Specifications
- Audio: DTS-HD 5.1 And NEW Restored Theatrical DTS-HD 2.0 Stereo Track
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 134 min (Theatrical Cut) 182 min (Television Cut)
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Region: A
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Charles Grodin | Dennis Fimple | Ed Lauter | Hugh Fleming | Jack O'Halloran | Jeff Bridges | Jessica Lange | John Guillermin | John Randolph | Jorge Moreno | Julius Harris | Rene Auberjonois
- Characters: King Kong
- Shows / Movies: King Kong
- Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Horror | Monsters
- Studios / Manufacturers: Paramount Pictures | Shout Factory
- Product Types: Blu-ray | Movies & TV