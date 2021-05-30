Share Page Support Us
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital with Slipcover

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital with Slipcover
$39.99
$31.97
4 in stock
4K Blu-ray
SKU: 210530-87205-1
UPC: 883929691180
Part No: 3000083262
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

The Justice League has always been Earth’s first and last defense, but with the imminent arrival of Darkseid and the horrors of war that will follow, everything is about to change! With time running out, the Justice League will need all of its members and their powers like never before. But even the world’s most powerful Super Heroes, including new member John Constantine, may not be able to make a difference against Darkseid’s legions. Witness the most shocking battle in the DC Universe, where survival itself is a victory.

Special Features

  • Darkseid: New God, Classic Evil
  • Filmmaker Commentary
  • A Sneak Peek at DC Universe's Next Animated Movie, Superman: Man of Tomorrow
  • From the DC Vault: 3 Bonus Cartoons
  • DC Showcase Short - Adam Strange
    On an asteroid mining colony, mysterious drifter Adam Strange is dismissed as an interplanetary derelict. But when miners accidentally unleash a horde of deadly alien insects, Adam struggles to save the colony as his heroic backstory is revealed.
  • Includes Collectible Slipcover

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Audio: Dolby DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Runtime: 90 min
