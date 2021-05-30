Justice League Dark: Apokolips War 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital with Slipcover

View larger $39.99

$31.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock 4K Blu-ray

SKU: 210530-87205-1

UPC: 883929691180

Part No: 3000083262

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New



The Justice League has always been Earth’s first and last defense, but with the imminent arrival of Darkseid and the horrors of war that will follow, everything is about to change! With time running out, the Justice League will need all of its members and their powers like never before. But even the world’s most powerful Super Heroes, including new member John Constantine, may not be able to make a difference against Darkseid’s legions. Witness the most shocking battle in the DC Universe, where survival itself is a victory.

Special Features

Darkseid: New God, Classic Evil

Filmmaker Commentary

A Sneak Peek at DC Universe's Next Animated Movie, Superman: Man of Tomorrow

From the DC Vault: 3 Bonus Cartoons

DC Showcase Short - Adam Strange

On an asteroid mining colony, mysterious drifter Adam Strange is dismissed as an interplanetary derelict. But when miners accidentally unleash a horde of deadly alien insects, Adam struggles to save the colony as his heroic backstory is revealed.

Includes Collectible Slipcover

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Subtitles: English SDH

Audio: Dolby DTS-HD Master Audio

Runtime: 90 min

Related Items