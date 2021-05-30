Justice League Dark: Apokolips War 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital with Slipcover

- Cast: Christina Sotta | Matt Peters
- Directors: Camilla Luddington | Christopher Gorham | Jason O'Mara | Jerry O'Connell | John DiMaggio | Matt Ryan | Ray Chase | Roger Cross | Rosario Dawson | Sachie Alessio | Shemar Moore | Stuart Allan | Taissa Farmiga | Tony Todd
- Project Name Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
- Characters Batman | Cyborg | Darkseid | John Constantine | Robin | Superman | The Flash | Wonder Woman | Zatanna
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: 4K UHD | Blu-ray | Digital
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: May 5, 2020
- Product Release Date: May 19, 2020
- Rating: R
- More: Batman | Jason O'Mara | Jerry O'Connell | John Constantine | Rosario Dawson | Superman | Tony Todd | Wonder Woman | Zatanna
The Justice League has always been Earth’s first and last defense, but with the imminent arrival of Darkseid and the horrors of war that will follow, everything is about to change! With time running out, the Justice League will need all of its members and their powers like never before. But even the world’s most powerful Super Heroes, including new member John Constantine, may not be able to make a difference against Darkseid’s legions. Witness the most shocking battle in the DC Universe, where survival itself is a victory.
Special Features
- Darkseid: New God, Classic Evil
- Filmmaker Commentary
- A Sneak Peek at DC Universe's Next Animated Movie, Superman: Man of Tomorrow
- From the DC Vault: 3 Bonus Cartoons
- DC Showcase Short - Adam Strange
On an asteroid mining colony, mysterious drifter Adam Strange is dismissed as an interplanetary derelict. But when miners accidentally unleash a horde of deadly alien insects, Adam struggles to save the colony as his heroic backstory is revealed.
- Includes Collectible Slipcover
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Audio: Dolby DTS-HD Master Audio
- Runtime: 90 min
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Camilla Luddington | Christina Sotta | Christopher Gorham | Jason O'Mara | Jerry O'Connell | John DiMaggio | Matt Peters | Matt Ryan | Ray Chase | Roger Cross | Rosario Dawson | Sachie Alessio | Shemar Moore | Stuart Allan | Taissa Farmiga | Tony Todd
- Characters: Batman | Cyborg | Darkseid | John Constantine | Robin | Superman | The Flash | Wonder Woman | Zatanna
- Shows / Movies: Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios / Manufacturers: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
- Product Types: 4K UHD | Blu-ray | Digital | Movies & TV